"South Africa Information Technology Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "South Africa Information Technology Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- BMI View: South African IT spending to increase to about US$16.6bn in 2016, at a US dollar 2012-2016 CAGR of 10%, slower than previously forecast. In H112, vendors reported a slowdown in public sector tender flow, due in part due a Treasury audit. Major infrastructure and transport projects will provide encouragement for growth during BMI's five-year forecast period. Most opportunities are likely to be in sectors such as wholesale and retail trade and financial and personal services, which will grow faster, while other verticals like mining and manufacturing suffer a slowdown. However, South African businesses are expected to maintain a cautious attitude to IT investments, due to continued global economic uncertainty.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$5.1bn in 2011 to US$5.4bn in 2012, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst adjustment but following a strong 2011, PC market growth is expected to slow in 2012.
Software sales: US$2.1bn in 2011 to US$2.4bn in 2012, +12% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification and vendors have reported growing enterprise and local government interest in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
IT services sales: US$4.2bn in 2011 to US$4.6bn in 2012, +10% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification although spending on IT services still depends heavily on government programmes.
Risk/Reward Ratings: South Africa's score was 46.2 out of 100.0. South Africa ranked ninth in our latest MEA region RRR table, down one place from Q312. South Africa now ranks behind Israel the GCC states and Turkey but ahead of Egypt and Lebanon. Despite ranking fourth terms of IT market size, South Africa's overall ranking was restrained by a relatively low Country Structure score compared with the GCC countries.
Key Trends & Developments.
- The South African Department of Education has announced a target of rolling out laptops to all school children in the country by 2014. The government is looking at various ways to achieve this, including the use of portable mobile computer labs for schools where there is no infrastructure. Following a strong recovery in PC shipments in 2011, the market should remain on an upwards trajectory.
- Business intelligence is one growth area as South African organisations look to improve information visibility and utilisation. Vendors have reported that spending is increasing in organisations where business intelligence platforms are already entrenched. Strong sectors for business intelligence solutions include retail.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- South Africa Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- South Korea Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Eskom Holdings Limited (ESKAY) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Hospital Information Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- South Africa Agribusiness Report Q4 2012
- Healthcare IT Market Outlook in South Africa to 2017 - Hospital Information Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- ABB Ltd. (ABBN) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Thermal Power in South Africa, Market Outlook to 2020, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile