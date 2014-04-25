New Construction market report from Timetric: "South Africa Institutional Construction: Market Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the institutional construction market in South Africa. It contains detailed data on market dynamics along with latest industry happenings, industry players and happening projects in South Africa. "South Africa Institutional Construction: Market Update" provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction market in South Africa. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South Africa construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
South Africa Institutional Construction: Market Update" provides you with the following:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Institutional Construction Highlights
- Institutional Construction Output by Sector
- Market Growth Dynamics by Sector
- Market Growth Comparison
- Key Market Drivers and Indicators
- Latest Construction Projects
- Leading Construction Companies
- Latest Construction Industry News.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Enhance your understanding of the institutional construction market in South Africa.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed market growth dynamics by sector, as well as by market comparison.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to market dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the companies active in South Africa institutional construction market.
- Improve your knowledge of the latest construction projects and industry news in South Africa.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Limited, Group Five Limited, Aveng Limited, Basil Read Holdings Limited
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