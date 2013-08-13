Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Insurance Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

As of mid-2013, the latest results that have been published by South Africa's insurance companies highlight

their strengths and competitive advantages in a global context. Most have benefited from at least some of

the following factors: rising demand for long-term savings products from 'retail mass' customers;

development of new products; realisation of benefits of long-standing programs to boost the profitability of

the products that are sold, and synergies from combinations of businesses. Unlike their counterparts in other

countries, they appear to have suffered relatively little from the volatility in global financial markets. In

general, they are upbeat about the prospects of (much) smaller new businesses in other countries throughout

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

Because of the peculiar history of South Africa, the life companies have enormous tolerance of emerging

markets risk and particularly political risk. Compared with their counterparts in broadly comparable

countries such as Taiwan (especially) or Israel, they have generally had to work with much smaller pools of

organised savings. To a much greater extent than their Taiwanese or Israeli peers, they have built very

substantial businesses in developed countries. In short, the combination of absolute size, financial strength,

world-class corporate governance and orientation towards emerging and embryonic markets has served

South African companies very well.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138985/south-africa-insurance-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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