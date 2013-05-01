South Africa Manufacturing Industry Could Attract Britons : PSS International Removals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- British manufacturing workers could soon be calling PSS International Removals Overseas in order to work in South Africa, recent reports indicate.



Publication Business Life highlighted statistics from a Lloyd's TSB International survey that looked at the motivations behind UK householders who move abroad. The research shows that the number of Britons re-locating abroad for work-related reasons has increased three per cent to 30 per cent. The British financial climate could be the reason behind why some of the UK workforce is emigrating, as figures show that 79 per cent of expats feel they are financially better off after their move. Of the group who have moved for career reasons, 16 per cent of people chose Canada and may have benefitted from contacting PSS International Removals Canada partners.



Some 12 per cent started new lives in Australia, meaning there is also a large potential customer base for firms such as PSS International Removals Australia partners. Different countries also seem to attract expats with differing areas of expertise, with manufacturing potentially driving the level of enquiries to PSS International Removals South Africa as the country has a higher number of roles in this sector. Germany appears to be a popular location for technology roles and the Channel Islands tends to attract those workers from the financial sector.



In addition to highlighting figures from the Lloyds TSB International research, Business Life also touched on some of the complexities of moving abroad, which were also raised by the study. Moving home entails much organisation, from getting the correct number of personal effects cartons, to shipping excess baggage safely and securely. The publication revealed figures from the study showing that less than a third of those people moving were offered transition services regarding their financial affairs, with 47 per cent of those questioned stating they would have appreciated this kind of advice from their employer.



The research comes at a time when a further study by Global Career Link and bank BNZ indicates the need for expats to examine whether their employers in their new locations have experience in overseas employment. PSS International Removals New Zealand partners are experts in all aspects of moving. They are experienced in putting together air freight budget express services, as well as helping to organise excess baggage shipments, packaging of personal effects and migration services, such as banking and currency issues.



PSS International Removals UK can offer very competitive rates for moving overseas. They are members of the FIDI Global Alliance and have achieved FAIM Accreditation, reflecting their professional removals service that can handle many important aspects of moves abroad.



http://www.businesslife.co/BusinessNews.aspx?id=british-workers-turn-to-overseas-jobs-market--as-uk-wages-fail-to-keep-up-with-inflation-



http://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/auckland/news/nbnat/30293544-new-advice-for-expats-and-migrants-seeking-work-in-new-zealand



Name: PSS International Removals

Email address: pssinternationalremovals1@gmail.com

Location: United Kingdom