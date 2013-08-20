Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Metals Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The South African metals industry will be characterised by steady consumption growth

outstripping production growth in the coming years. Investment in production facilities will be constrained

by several factors including persistently low output prices, rising energy costs and further aggressive wage

negotiations by unions.

In terms of the domestic market, metals consumption will track the economic trend and economic growth in

South Africa is expected to be slow but steady with a modest recovery expected over following years. We

see autos production growth as a key driver of metals consumption. We forecast autos production to grow

by an annual average of 3.2% over 2013-2017, while construction industry value will grow by 3.5%

annually over the same period.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139732/south-africa-metals-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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