Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Metals Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
The South African metals industry will be characterised by steady consumption growth
outstripping production growth in the coming years. Investment in production facilities will be constrained
by several factors including persistently low output prices, rising energy costs and further aggressive wage
negotiations by unions.
In terms of the domestic market, metals consumption will track the economic trend and economic growth in
South Africa is expected to be slow but steady with a modest recovery expected over following years. We
see autos production growth as a key driver of metals consumption. We forecast autos production to grow
by an annual average of 3.2% over 2013-2017, while construction industry value will grow by 3.5%
annually over the same period.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139732/south-africa-metals-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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