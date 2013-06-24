South Africa Mining Report Q3 2013 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "South Africa Mining Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The past decade of stagnation and decline in South Africa's mining sector is set to end as several projects across South Africa's vast mineral wealth come online in the next five years. We expect South Africa's mining sector value to grow by an annual average rate of 0.6% over the forecast period, from US$32.1bn in 2012 to US$33.1bn in 2017.
South Africa's mining sector is amenable to investment in the sector, with few obstacles confronting foreign investment. The government is generally stable and its business environment is one of the best on the continent. While South Africa's mining output growth is set to pick up over the coming years, we expect the country's share of global output to continue to decline as other major mining countries see faster rates of growth, most notably China and Australia. In addition, we expect investment, particularly in gold, to be increasingly attracted to low-cost, high resource opportunities in the rest of the continent such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ghana. This scenario is likely to be replicated in the diamond and iron ore sectors as growth elsewhere, mainly Zimbabwe and West Africa, respectively, makes South Africa less attractive for opportunities.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Coal Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- South Africa Metals Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Gold Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HAR) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- South Africa Nickel Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- South Africa Chromium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape
- Platinum Group Metals Limited (PLG) - Metals and Mining - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Coal of Africa Limited (CZA) - MM - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (RDI) - MM - Deals and Alliances Profile
- South Africa Manganese Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape