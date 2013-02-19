New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "South Africa Ophthalmic devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others" provides key market data on the South Africa Ophthalmic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Market size and company share data for Ophthalmic Devices market categories - Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vision Care and Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South Africa Ophthalmic Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., Hoya Corporation, CIBA Vision Corporation, Alcon, Inc. and others.
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the South Africa Ophthalmic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., Hoya Corporation, CIBA Vision Corporation, Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Quantel Medical SA, Sauflon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, GEUDER AG, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV, Welch Allyn Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Topcon Corporation, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Haag-Streit AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Lumenis Ltd., Tomey Corporation, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
