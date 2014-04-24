Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

South Africa is the best investment opportunity for multinational drugmakers seeking to enter

the African market - boasting the largest medicines market on the continent and poised for high single-digit

growth over the next decade. This quarter highlighted issues surrounding intellectual property protection,

in which the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association SA (IPASA) was implicated in the leakage of draft

response campaigning against proposed changes to South Africa's intellectual property, and the impact of

local currency depreciation - positive for local drugmakers export revenues but negatively impacting

production costs and profits under the current pricing system.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Pharmaceuticals: ZAR34.01bn (USD3.52bn) in 2013 to ZAR37.53bn (USD3.51bn) in 2014; +10.3% in

local currency terms and -0.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q114.

? Healthcare: ZAR302.34bn (USD31.33bn) in 2013 to ZAR328.17bn (USD30.67n) in 2014; +8.5% in

local currency terms and -2.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q114.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153184/south-africa-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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