Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Retail Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Despite high unemployment and inflation both hurting spending at the moment, South Africa's

retail sector is expected to grow steadily over the next few years as the country's increasingly sophisticated

urban population and expanding black middle class continue to spend on non-essential items such as

clothing and furnishings. This will result in a strong rise in household spending across all retail subsectors.

We are particularly bullish about the future growth prospects for restaurants & hotel spending, as well as

education and personal care. However, we expect housing & utilities expenditure to remain by far the

highest throughout our forecast period.

The South Africa Retail Report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail

indicators including household spending, and headline total spending across each retail subsector,

household income and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts, and a detailed breakdown of

household and per capita spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, healthcare

and insurance, consumer electronics, toys, pets, gardens, household goods, and a number of other

subsectors.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153185/south-africa-retail-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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