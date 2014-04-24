Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Retail Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
Despite high unemployment and inflation both hurting spending at the moment, South Africa's
retail sector is expected to grow steadily over the next few years as the country's increasingly sophisticated
urban population and expanding black middle class continue to spend on non-essential items such as
clothing and furnishings. This will result in a strong rise in household spending across all retail subsectors.
We are particularly bullish about the future growth prospects for restaurants & hotel spending, as well as
education and personal care. However, we expect housing & utilities expenditure to remain by far the
highest throughout our forecast period.
The South Africa Retail Report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail
indicators including household spending, and headline total spending across each retail subsector,
household income and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts, and a detailed breakdown of
household and per capita spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, healthcare
and insurance, consumer electronics, toys, pets, gardens, household goods, and a number of other
subsectors.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153185/south-africa-retail-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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