Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The South African Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags
short-term concerns about the impact on South Africa's economic outlook of weakening in the already
subdued domestic housing market.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the South African retail market while minimising
investment risk, and also explores the impact of serious headwinds from the global economy and potentially
high investor risk aversion on the South African consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to
realise returns in the short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139733/south-africa-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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