Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The South African Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags

short-term concerns about the impact on South Africa's economic outlook of weakening in the already

subdued domestic housing market.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the South African retail market while minimising

investment risk, and also explores the impact of serious headwinds from the global economy and potentially

high investor risk aversion on the South African consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to

realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139733/south-africa-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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