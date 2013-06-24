South Africa Shipping Report Q2 2013 - New Study Released

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "South Africa Shipping Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Growth at South African ports is threatened by the global headwinds that are posing challenges for the country as a whole, namely the eurozone crisis and the China slowdown. However, with continued investment in facilities, growth in private final consumption, and ever-expanding coal exports, we forecast growth in both total tonnage and container volumes in 2013.
Headline Industry Data
- Richards Bay Port tonnage throughput in 2013 is forecast to increase by 1.3%. Over the medium term we project a 3.9% average annual increase.
- Port of Durban container throughput is forecast to grow by 8.8% in 2013. Growth will average 7.2% per annum in the medium-term forecast period to 2017.
- 2013 total trade growth is forecast at 3.8%, and to average 5.3% per annum to 2017.
Key Industry Trends
Transnet Intends To Develop Open-Access Coal Terminal: South Africa's state-owned transportation company Transnet intends to develop a new ZAR15bn (US$1.62bn) open-access coal terminal at Richards Bay. The conceptual study for the terminal has concluded under a government-backed plan to expand export capacity for emerging black coal miners, according to programme director for the project, Sudesh Maharaj, said in March.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Safmarine Appoints Socopao As New Liner Agent: Socopao South Africa has been appointed by Safmarine MPV as its new liner agent. Socopao will be responsible for handling multi-purpose vessels (MPVs) as of April and will provide a complete shipping agency service in the South African market and main ports.
RBCT Discusses Phase Six Construction: The construction of the phase six of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) in South Africa is currently under discussion, according to RBCT CEO Nosipho Siwisa. The RBCT is negotiating with state rail company Transnet for the expansion of the total annual capacity of the terminal from 91mn tonnes to 110mn tonnes.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Shipping Report Q2 2013
- South Korea Shipping Report Q2 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q3 2013
- South Korea Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- South Africa Autos Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Shipping Report Q2 2013
- China Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Singapore Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q3 2013