Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Shipping Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Growth at South African ports is threatened by the global headwinds that are posing challenges for the

country as a whole, namely the eurozone crisis and the China slowdown. However, with continued

investment in facilities, growth in private final consumption, and ever-expanding coal exports, we forecast

growth in both total tonnage and container volumes in 2013.

Headline Industry Data

? Richards Bay Port tonnage throughput in 2013 is forecast to increase by 6.2%. Over the medium term we

project a 5.3% average annual increase.

? Port of Durban container throughput is forecast to grow by 0.9% in 2013. Growth will average 4.7% per

annum in the medium-term forecast period to 2017.

? 2013 total trade growth is forecast at 3.8%, and to average 4.6% per annum to 2017.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139734/south-africa-shipping-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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