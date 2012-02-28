Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape market report to its offering



South Africa Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive LandscapeSummaryGlobalData's mining industry offering, 'South Africa Uranium Mining Market Overview and Forecast to 2020: Trends, Fiscal Regime, Major Projects, and Competitive Landscape' provides a comprehensive understanding of the Uranium mining industry in South Africa. This report provides historical and forecasted data on Uranium production to 2020. In additions to this, the reports also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major Uranium mining companies, information on major active and planned mines and regulations governing the industry. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.Scope- Overview of the South Africa Uranium mining industry, with detailed information about production and reserves - Historic data from 2000 to 2010, and forecast to 2020- Key growth factors and restraints affecting the South Africa Uranium mining industry- List of major active and planned Uranium mines- Policy and regulatory framework governing the Uranium mining industry- Profiles of key Uranium mining companiesReasons to buy- Gain a strong understanding of the country's uranium mining industry- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the country's uranium mining industry - Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potentialCompanies MentionedAngloGold Ashanti Limited(AngloGold Ashanti)First Uranium Corporation (First Uranium)



