Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Water Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

South Africa's water industry looks strong with a large amount of projects in the pipeline. The

country has a danger of long-term water scarcity, due to its rapidly growing urban population and

increasing water consumption figures, coinciding with a decrease in water extraction. In addition, we note

our concerns due to the constraints in government funding to municipalities, that have to raise their own

funding for modernisation and expansion projects.

The government aims to meet water targets in the short and long term, taking into account scarcity issues in

resources. In the northern parts of the country, both surface water and groundwater resources are nearly

fully developed and utilised. However, in the higher rainfall south eastern regions of the country, water

infrastructure is undeveloped.



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Roger Campbell

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United States

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