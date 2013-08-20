Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Water Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
South Africa's water industry looks strong with a large amount of projects in the pipeline. The
country has a danger of long-term water scarcity, due to its rapidly growing urban population and
increasing water consumption figures, coinciding with a decrease in water extraction. In addition, we note
our concerns due to the constraints in government funding to municipalities, that have to raise their own
funding for modernisation and expansion projects.
The government aims to meet water targets in the short and long term, taking into account scarcity issues in
resources. In the northern parts of the country, both surface water and groundwater resources are nearly
fully developed and utilised. However, in the higher rainfall south eastern regions of the country, water
infrastructure is undeveloped.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139735/south-africa-water-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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