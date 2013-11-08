South African Banks Suffer Data Breach Resulting in Losses of Ten Million Rand

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- South African banks have suffered losses of millions of rand due to a major breach of customer card data.



This data breach occurred from point-of-sale (POS) terminals becoming infected with malicious software called Dexter enabling cyber criminals to steal credit and debit card information of customers.



The crisis is believed to have only hit the fast- food industry in particular striking the chicken fast food chain KFC the hardest.



As a result of the breach Europol, Interpol and the South African Police Service are all involved to what is now referred to as a multinational investigation.



Sabric which is South Africa’s banking risk intelligence centre, is managing the forensic investigation whilst working closely with investigators.



Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) CEO Walter Volker explained that when a bank customer presented their card at a fast-food outlet and it was swiped, malware hidden in an infected POS terminal would read the customer’s card number and send this to an international syndicate.



Data breaches can be violating and damaging to all those involved which consequently result in severe actions. In today’s society where breaches are continuely increasing it’s important that companies have precautions in place to prevent such catastrophe. A method in which can prevent disclosure of personal information is Tabernus Data Erasure.



Tabernus provide certified data erasure software and hardware products used by organisations and companies of all sizes, to completely remove datafrom hard drive storage devices providing companies with confidence and assurance that their data is secure. By using Tabernus Certified data erasure software, erasing POS equipment hard drives at the end of life cycle would prevent a possible future data breach.



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure software and hardware solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk



Notes to Editors:



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of certified data erasure software and hardware solutions used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



http://www.tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and Operations team at 1-888-700-8560 or email: sales@tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations Team direct at +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: uksales@tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:



Kathryn Dempster, PR for Tabernus, Swansea, UK: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email: marketing@tabernus.com