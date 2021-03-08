Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 114 pages on title 'South African Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Denel, Ansys Limited, Reutech, Saab Grintek, IVEMA, Aerosud, Global Armour, Milkor, Paramount Advanced Technologies, Tellumat Defense.



Summary



The South African Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024 , published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



This report offers detailed analysis of the South African defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the South African defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

- Porter's Five Force analysis of the South African defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the South African defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis



Scope



- South Africa's military expenditure stands at US$3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow from US$3.8 billion in 2020 to value US$4.3 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.10% over the forecast period.

- The growth will primarily be fueled by the country's active participation in peacekeeping operations governed by the UN (United Nations), African Union, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). As a result of these missions, the government will seek higher expenditure for the defense sector.

- The country also seeks to replace its aging military equipment and improve border security and surveillance, which are expected to help drive defense expenditure over the forecast period.



Reasons to buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the South African defense industry market trends for the coming five years

- The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

- Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

- A deep qualitative analysis of the The South African defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Denel

Ansys Limited

Reutech

Saab Grintek

IVEMA

Aerosud

Global Armour

Milkor

Paramount Advanced Technologies

Tellumat Defense



Table of Contents

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF TABLES

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About GlobalData

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.1.3. Procurement Programs

3.1.4. Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million), 2019-2024

3.1.5. Social, Political and Economic Environment and Support for Defense Projects

3.1.6. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. South African defense expenditure expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% over the forecast period

3.2.2. Modernization initiatives, peacekeeping missions, and border security to drive defense expenditure

3.2.3. Military expenditure as a percentage of GDP is anticipated to increase over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure share to remain constant over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.10% over the forecast period

3.3.3. Others segment accounted for the largest percentage share of the overall defense budget

3.3.4. Army expenditure to grow at a modest pace over the forecast period

3.3.5. Per-capita defense expenditure expected to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Homeland security expenditure to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period

3.4.2. Homeland security expenditure to be driven by the rising threat of global terrorism and high violent crime rates

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. South African defense expenditure expected to remain low compared to leading spenders

3.5.2. The country will continue to be a small player in the global defense market

3.5.3. South African defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is lower than the majority of leading defense spenders

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Market Categories by Value (US$ Million) - 2019-2024

3.6.2. Airborne C4ISR

3.6.3. Physical Security

3.6.4. Infantry Fighting Vehicles

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports expected to remain constant over the forecast period

4.1.2. Russia dominated South Africa's defense imports

4.1.3. Satellites were the main defense import

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Defense export value increased significantly during 2014-2018

4.2.2. The US accounted for the largest share of South African defense



....Continued



