South African Foodservice: the Future of Foodservice in South Africa to 2016 Latest Report

Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of Canadean’s extensive market and company research covering the South African foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and South Africa’s business environment and landscape.“South African Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Africa to 2016” provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South African foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

In spite of the global economic crisis, the South African foodservice industry has been growing incessantly. Rising disposable incomes and the growing South African tourism industry have enormously affected the foodservice industry.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

An increase in the disposable income and increase in tourism expenditure provide larger scope for foodservice growth. Additionally, the growth in health awareness has helped to develop healthier and more nutritious eating habits.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Key Features and Benefits

Market insight

This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within South Africa.



Sector analysis

This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the South African foodservice market.



Industry data

This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.



Forecast data

This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.



Market conditions

This report will help you to assess the impact of the economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.



Key Market Issues

Increase in the number of tourist arrivals has created further growth opportunities for the



The South African economy has been witnessing significant growth in the tourism industry, leading to growth in the accommodation industry and consequently the foodservice industry.



A steady GDP growth and an increase in disposable income has enhanced foodservice sales

The expected growth in the GDP and disposable income over the forecast period will further boost consumer confidence and will lead them to spend more on eating out.



Healthy food products gain popularity due to the increasing awareness of adopting a healthier lifestyle

The growth in the obesity rate and the increased awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle amongst South African consumers has boosted the consumption of healthy food items.



Convenience and value for money, the major factors driving food purchase decisions

Consumers lay emphasis on the purchase of quality food products at affordable rates. In addition to this, a busier lifestyle is forcing them to look for convenient food options.



Growth in the preference for traditional cuisines and ingredients

South Africans have started to realize the importance of traditional South African and ethnic African cuisines.



Key Highlights

South Africans concerned about ethical food consumption

Consumers are now more environmentally conscious and prefer products produced in ethical ways. This has encouraged production led by local farmers and producers.



Increase in the consumption of high-end alcoholic beverages

With the improvement in economic conditions, the sale of high-end spirits such as retro cocktails, craft beer, and non-alcoholic cocktails, is forecast to increase.



Demand for theme-based restaurants is on the rise

Theme-based restaurants are the new concept driving the industry, which uses their ambience to attract customers.



Increased internet penetration has provided newer platforms to the foodservice operators to engage more consumers

The total number of internet users in the country has increased, which has led to the birth of various websites and portals that provide information on various restaurants, clubs, and bars.



Usage of various technologies to enhance consumer experience

Foodservice operators are installing various new technologies in their outlets to cut their operational costs as well as enrich the consumer experience.



Companies Mentioned



Famous Brands Ltd., Spur Corporation Limited, Big Al's Franchise Group, King Pie Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (King Pie), BMO Food Services (Proprietary) Limited, Chicken Licken (Licken), Dulce Milkwood PTY LTD (Dulce), News Café (NC), McDonald's South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Mugg and Bean (M and B), Hogshead



