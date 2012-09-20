"south African Foodservice: the Future of Foodservice in South Africa to 2016" Published

New Food market report from Canadean: "South African Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Africa to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- South African Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Africa to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South African foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the South African foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and South Africa's business environment and landscape.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In spite of the global economic crisis, the South African foodservice industry has been growing incessantly. Rising disposable incomes and the growing tourism industry have enormously affected the foodservice industry.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
An increase in the disposable income and increase in tourism expenditure provide larger scope for foodservice growth. Additionally, the growth in health awareness has helped to develop healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
Market insight
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within South Africa.
Sector analysis
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the South African foodservice market.
Industry data
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
Forecast data
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Famous Brands Ltd., Spur Corporation Limited, Big Al's Franchise Group, King Pie Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (King Pie), BMO Food Services (Proprietary) Limited, Chicken Licken (Licken), Dulce Milkwood PTY LTD (Dulce), News Cafe (NC), McDonald's South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Mugg and Bean (M and B), Hogshead
