South African Tour Operator Lion African Safaris Launches New Travel Booking Website

Western Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Today, South African tour operator Lion African Safaris announced the launch of its new website aimed at providing tourists with a one-stop site for booking their African safari holidays in Southern Africa.



Lion African Safaris is a Cape Town based tour operator dedicated to tourism in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique; specializing in the design of individual programs for tourists wishing to experience an authentic African safari holiday. Lion African Safaris, however, also offers complete package tours to Cape Town, safaris in the Kruger National Park, safaris in Botswana and Namibia, tours of the Gardens Route, beach Activities in Mozambique, and tours to Victoria Falls.



Being based in Cape Town means that Lion African Safaris is au fait with the nuisances of organising African safari holidays of any complexity. Holiday packages for Africa, as found on the new website, include four main styles of travel: Exclusive, Luxury, Comfort and Overland.



"Our focus is on providing holiday-makers with the best possible African safari holiday experience. Our collective expertise and knowledge of Southern Africa enable us to meet the requirements of even the most discerning of travellers. Our selection of hotels and lodges in Africa each offer something unique and special? From floating on the Zambezi in safari yachts, private game reserves near the Kruger National Park, to exquisite villas on the South Atlantic coast of Cape Town and even luxury hotels in trees. We are inspired by Africa and we pour our passion into what we do", says Nadia Kukavko, co-founder of Lion African Safaris.



For those wishing to put together their own tour, the new website offers two convenient accommodation booking options: firstly, "Our Favourites" (under the "Hotels & Lodges" menu) this is a short list of select hotels and lodges that have been hand-picked by the Lion African Safaris team that represents the best possible combination of price and quality without compromise. These featured hotels and lodges can be booked through Lion African Safaris on the website. Once a booking request is received, one can expect information regarding availability and prices within 24 hours. Secondly, one can browse a comprehensive database of instantly bookable accommodation under the "Instant Booking" link under the "Hotels & Lodges" menu. In addition to accommodation bookings made this way, one can easily add location-specific day tours, in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Durban and Victoria Falls.



