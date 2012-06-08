Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- LifeCHANGE Leadership Programs, the organization co-created by Days of our Lives actress, Arianne Zucker, is excited to partner with Africa Rising, founded by Ndaba Mandela and Kweku Mandela Amuah, grandsons of former President of South Africa Mr. Nelson Mandela, and Seth Maxwell, founder of The Thirst Project, to bring their program to South Africa this summer.



In mid-June, the LifeCHANGE team will travel to South Africa and work in collaboration with Africa Rising to enroll two young adults from America and two young adults from South Africa in the LifeCHANGE Leadership Program. After intense character-building guidance and mentoring, the participants will travel to Swaziland, where The Thirst Project is based, to learn about what the charity is doing to improve access to clean drinking water, how the water crisis affects the African population, and how they can help.



“This is a very personal project for us and we are so excited to take the LifeCHANGE Leadership Program overseas to really make a difference in people’s lives on a global scale,” said LifeCHANGE co-founder, Arianne Zucker. “Our goal at LifeCHANGE is to enable young adults to discover themselves through helping others and this specific project will not only impact these four individuals, but will bring positive change to their communities and beyond.”



"The Thirst Project is thrilled to partner with LifeCHANGE to bring these important stories of the people we work with to light,” said Seth Maxwell, President and CEO of The Thirst Project. “We're excited to work with Ari and Jason to show the world the impact of the global water crisis and the work of our organization."



“Africa Rising is excited to partner with LifeCHANGE on this project as we will have the opportunity to showcase our diverse country and its people, but more importantly it is an opportunity tell the unique story of our country in our own words,” said Ndaba Mandela, Chairman of Africa Rising.



For more information about LifeCHANGE, or to make a donation, please visit: www.officallifechange.com



About LifeCHANGE

LifeCHANGE Leadership Programs give young adults the opportunity to challenge themselves and each other to the highest possible degree in order to realize their strength as true leaders and forces for positive change in their world.



The LifeCHANGE team consists of Arianne Zucker, Creator and Co-Founder, Todd Zucker, Creator and Co-Founder, Jason Cook, Director and Executive Producer of LifeCHANGE Productions, and Steve Fenske, Executive Director for the LifeCHANGE Leadership Programs.



About Africa Rising

Africa Rising was founded in 2009 as a vehicle to create a new legacy and understanding of Africa as a continent by showcasing its tremendous potential and unprecedented growth.



Africa Rising is a conduit for the New African Generation that is committed to promoting Africa through a series of campaigns and programs that address the continent’s socio-economic challenges. For more information about Africa Rising, please visit: www.africarising.org



About The Thirst Project

The Thirst Project is a movement of high school and college students raising awareness of and bringing solutions to the global water crisis. The Los Angeles-based non-profit builds freshwater wells in developing nations and impoverished communities to provide people with safe, clean water. For more information about The Thirst Project, please visit: www.thirstproject.org



