South Africans Head to CaCell.co.za for the New iPad 3

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- It is hard to imagine life before cell phones. In today’s fast-paced world people are expected to be reachable at any moment, and this is impossible without a mobile phone. Anyone who has ever lost a phone knows the helpless feeling that comes from being disconnected from the world. Things like talking with family and friends, making plans and working are just simpler with a mobile phone. For this reason, people all over South Africa are talking about a website that has been providing customers with a reliable source for the latest cell phones at low prices.



CaCell is a prime South African source for cellular and portable technologies, such as the new iPad recently released by Apple. The latest version of the iPad has enhanced video, gaming, storage and connectivity capabilities while still maintaining its sleek look. CaCell explains, “At only a third of an inch deep and a pound and a half in weight, the iPad 3 is super-portable, and can be either used in the comfort of your home or taken out into the world for Web browsing, movie watching, or many more things.”



Moreover, the Apple iPad 3 is not just limited to the most tech-savvy of users, although it will fully satisfy them as well: “The iPad 3's wide variety of native input options ensure that anyone, from small children to senior citizens, can utilize it. If you should find yourself needing something that isn't already integrated into the iPad 3's design, the provided 30-pin dock connector lets you attach many devices, including keyboards and gaming controllers, which expand the iPad 3's options even further,” according to the CaCell website.



In addition to the iPad 3, customers can also browse through an extensive list of new products available on the CaCell website, including brands like Nokia, Blackberry, Motorola, HTC, Sony Ericsson, Samsung, LG and more. Browsing cell phone and cell phone accessories by price is also made easy by the CaCell website. The Specials section highlights the best deals currently available on the website.



Customers can complete their orders online, and those in need of help can consult the instructive guide that explains how to buy a product from CaCell. Customers will also find information on CaCell’s useful cell phone insurance offer, and they can even order insurance online. Customers who still have questions can use the Live Help feature to receive quick answers to their inquiries.



About CaCell

CaCell is the longest running cellular e-tailer in South Africa. While other cellular phone retailers may run out of stock, CaCell always has the stock that customers want and delivers within 24 hours throughout South Africa. In addition to excellent customer service, the company also offers a price match guarantee and secures credit card payments. CaCell has the lowest prices on iPads and iPhones in South Africa.



For more information, please visit: http://www.cacell.co.za