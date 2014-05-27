Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “MediPoint: Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts” report to its research database.



Companion diagnostic test market in South America, for breast cancer companion diagnostic tests, principally HER2 tests, to have been worth $15.0m in 2012. Breast cancer companion diagnostic testing is expected to increase in Brazil mainlyt as a result of increasing incidence of the diseasde, with only a modest increase in access to testing amongst breast cancer patients.



A companion diagnostic test is defined as an in vitro diagnostic device or an imaging tool whose use allows the safe application of a therapy. In-vitro Companion Diagnostic tests measure the expression or presence of a specific biomarker that is linked to a disease condition or therapy. This report provides an analysis of the companion diagnostic market for four major cancers in the US, the 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Brazil, and the some of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions (Japan, China, and India), and identifies the unmet needs in this companion diagnostics market. These report analyses companion diagnostic tests used in breast, colorectal, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. This report also discusses physician attitudes towards current companion diagnostic tests, and the future of companion diagnostic tests. This report focuses on the major test kits that are supplied to pathology laboratories.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/medipoint-companion-diagnostic-tests-in-oncology-south-america-analysis-and-market-forecasts-market-report.html .



Scope



- An overview of companion diagnostic, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized SA companion diagnostic market revenue and future forecasts from 2011 to 2013, forecast for 7 years to 2020.

- Investigation of current and future market competition for companion diagnostic.

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.

- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.

- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.

- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.

- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.

- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.

- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.

- Coverage of key market players.

- Strategic assessment of the companion diagnostic sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.

- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as doctors



Order a Purchase Copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=180838 . (Single User License – US$4450)



Reasons to buy

- Understand the trends shaping and driving the SA companion diagnostic market.

- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.

- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in SA companion diagnostic market through 2018.

- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.

- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.

- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.

- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.

- Take a comprehensive look at the market’s device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.

- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the best opportunities for growth.

- What’s the next big thing in SA companion diagnostic market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.



1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: Possible Companion Diagnostic Test Platforms 23

Table 2: Specific Breast Cancer Types Associated with Inherited Disorders 30

Table 3: Specific Mutations Associated with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer 36

Table 4: Weaknesses of ELISA Technique 37

Table 5: Key Stages of PCR Gene Test 40

Table 6: Key Principles Guiding Companion Diagnostic Test Development 51

Table 7: Companion Diagnostic Test Development Partner Selection 52

Table 8: Biomarker Discovery 54

Table 9: Disease Diagnosis, Treatment, and Monitoring 54

Table 10: Application of Companion Diagnostic Tests 55

Table 11: Major Biomarkers currently measured in Cancer Companion Diagnostic Tests 56

Table 12: Breast Cancer Companion Diagnostic Testing (HER2) in Brazil, 2011-2020 58

Table 13: Colorectal Cancer Companion Diagnostic (KRAS) Testing in Brazil, 2011-2020 59

Table 14: Melanoma Companion Diagnostic Testing (BRAF) in Brazil, 2011-2020 60

Table 15: NSCLC Companion Diagnostic Testing (EGFR and ALK Mutation) in Brazil, 2011-2020 62

Table 16: Key Mergers and Acquisitions during 2013-2014 69

Table 17: Partnerships during 2013-2014 70

Table 18: Impact of Companion Diagnostics on Cancer Treatment Costs in France 82

Table 19: Effectiveness of Disease Therapies 83

Table 20: HER2 FISH/iQFISH PharmDx Product Profile 96

Table 21: Common Reasons for HER2 FISH Failure 98

Table 22: HER2 FISH PharmDx/HER2 iQFISH PharmDx SWOT Analysis 100

Table 23: HercepTest Product Profile 100

Table 24: HercepTest Scoring Algorithm 101

Table 25: HercepTest SWOT Analysis 103

Table 26: HER2 CISH PharmDx Product Profile 104

Table 27: HER2 CISH PharmDx SWOT Analysis 106

Table 28: SPOT-Light HER2 CISH Kit Product Profile 107

Table 29: SPOT-Light HER2 CISH Kit SWOT Analysis 109

Table 30: Leica Bond Oracle HER2 IHC System Product Profile 109

Table 31: Leica Bond Oracle HER2 IHC System Test Algorithm 110

Table 32: Leica Bond Oracle HER2 IHC System SWOT Analysis 112

Table 33: Biogenex INSITE HER2/Neu Product Profile 113

Table 34: Biogenex INSITE HER2/Neu SWOT Analysis 115

Table 35: Abbott Pathvysion HER-2 DNA Probe Kit Product Profile 115

Table 36: Abbott Pathvysion HER-2 DNA Probe Kit SWOT Analysis 117

Table 37: Ventana INFORM HER2 Dual ISH Assay Product Profile 118

Table 38: Ventana INFORM HER2 Dual ISH Assay SWOT Analysis 120

Table 39: Pathway HER2/Neu IHC Product Profile 120

Table 40: Pathway HER2/Neu IHC SWOT Analysis 123

Table 41: HerMark Product Profile 124

Table 42: HerMark SWOT Analysis 125

Table 43: Therascreen KRAS RGQ Product Profile 125

Table 44: Therascreen KRAS RGQ SWOT Analysis 128

Table 45: Cobas KRAS Mutation Test Product Profile 128

Table 46: Cobas KRAS Mutation Test SWOT Analysis 130

Table 47: EGFR PharmDx Kit Product Profile 130

Table 48: EGFR PharmDx Kit SWOT Analysis 134

Table 49: THxID BRAF Product Profile 134

Table 50: Effect of Melanin on the THxID BRAF PCR Test 136

Table 51: THxID BRAF SWOT Analysis 137

Table 52: Cobas 4800 BRAF V600 Mutation Test - Melanoma Product Profile 138

Table 53: Interpretation of Cobas BRAF V600 Mutation Test - Melanoma 139

Table 54: Cobas 4800 BRAF V600 Mutation Test - Melanoma SWOT Analysis 140

Table 55: Vysis ALK Break Apart FISH Probe Kit Product Profile 141

Table 56: Abbott Vysis ALK Break Apart FISH Probe Kit SWOT Analysis 143

Table 57: Amoy-Dx EML4-ALK Fusion Gene Detection Kit Product Profile 143

Table 58: Amoy-Dx EML4-ALK Fusion Gene Detection Kit SWOT Analysis 145

Table 59: Therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR Kit Product Profile 145

Table 60: Therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR Kit SWOT Analysis 150

Table 61: ALK IHC Test Product Profile 151

Table 62: ALK IHC Test SWOT Analysis 153

Table 63: Cobas EGFR Mutation Test Product Profile 154

Table 64: Cobas EGFR Mutation Test SWOT Analysis 156

Table 65: Companion Diagnostic Tests Pipeline, 2014 175

Table 66: Neuvax Companion Diagnostic Assay Product Profile 177

Table 67: Neuvax Companion Diagnostic Assay Product SWOT Analysis 177

Table 68: Companion Diagnostic Test - Palbociclib Product Profile 178

Table 69: Companion Diagnostic Test - Palbociclib SWOT Analysis 179

Table 70: Companion Diagnostic Test - Breast Cancer Product Profile 180

Table 71: Companion Diagnostic Test - Breast Cancer SWOT Analysis 180

Table 72: Onapristone Companion Diagnostic Assay Product Profile 181

Table 73: Onapristone Companion Diagnostic Assay SWOT Analysis 182

Table 74: Aromatase Inhibitor Biomarker - Companion Diagnostic Test Product Profile 183

Table 75: Aromatase Inhibitor Biomarker - Companion Diagnostic Test SWOT Analysis 183

Table 76: BRAF Companion Diagnostic Assay - Colon Cancer Product Profile 184

Table 77: BRAF Companion Diagnostic Assay - Colon Cancer SWOT Analysis 185

Table 78: KRAS Companion Diagnostic Assay - Colon Cancer Product Profile 186

Table 79: KRAS Companion Diagnostic Assay - Colon Cancer SWOT Analysis 186

Table 80: PIK3CA Companion Diagnostic Assay - Colorectal Cancer Product Profile 187

Table 81: PIK3CA Companion Diagnostic Assay - Colorectal Cancer SWOT Analysis 188

Table 82: Vectibix Companion Diagnostic Product Profile 189

Table 83: Vectibix Companion Diagnostic SWOT Analysis 190

Table 84: MAGE-A3 Companion Skin Cancer Assay Product Profile 191

Table 85: MAGE-A3 Companion Skin Cancer Assay SWOT Analysis 191

Table 86: GNAQ/GNA11 Companion Diagnostic Assays - Melanoma Product Profile 192

Table 87: GNAQ/GNA11 Companion Diagnostic Assays - Melanoma SWOT Analysis 193

Table 88: Companion Diagnostic Test - Melanoma Cancer Product Profile 194

Table 89: Companion Diagnostic Test - Melanoma Cancer SWOT Analysis 194

Table 90: KRAS Companion Diagnostic Assay - Melanoma Product Profile 195

Table 91: KRAS Companion Diagnostic Assay - Melanoma SWOT Analysis 196

Table 92: Companion Diagnostic Test - Melanoma Product Profile 197

Table 93: Companion Diagnostic Test - Melanoma SWOT Analysis 197

Table 94: BRAF Companion Diagnostic Assay - Lung Cancer Product Profile 198

Table 95: BRAF Companion Diagnostic Assay - Lung Cancer SWOT Analysis 198

Table 96: KRAS Companion Diagnostic Assay - Lung Cancer Product Profile 199

Table 97: KRAS Companion Diagnostic Assay - Lung Cancer SWOT Analysis 199

Table 98: MET Companion Diagnostic Assay - Lung Cancer Product Profile 200

Table 99: MET Companion Diagnostic Assay - Lung Cancer SWOT Analysis 201

Table 100: PIK3CA Companion Diagnostic Assay - Lung Cancer Product Profile 202

Table 101: PIK3CA Companion Diagnostic Assay - Lung Cancer SWOT Analysis 202

Table 102: Companion Diagnostic Device - Lung Cancer Product Profile 203

Table 103: Companion Diagnostic Device - Lung Cancer SWOT Analysis 204

Table 104: Companion Diagnostic Test - Crizotinib Product Profile 205

Table 105: Companion Diagnostic Test - Crizotinib SWOT Analysis 205

Table 106: Companion Diagnostic Test - Dacomitinib Product Profile 206

Table 107: Companion Diagnostic Test - Dacomitinib SWOT Analysis 206

Table 108: T790M Mutation Companion Diagnostic Test Product Profile 207

Table 109: T790M Mutation Companion Diagnostic Test SWOT Analysis 207

Table 110: Entinostat Companion Diagnostic Assay Product Profile 208

Table 111: Entinostat Companion Diagnostic Assay SWOT Analysis 209

Table 112: MUC1 Expression Companion Diagnostic Test Product Profile 210

Table 113: MUC1 Expression Companion Diagnostic Test SWOT Analysis 210

Table 114: Companion Diagnostic Assay - NSCLC Product Profile 211

Table 115: Companion Diagnostic Assay - NSCLC SWOT Analysis 211

Table 116: Key Clinical Trials Utilizing Pipeline Companion Diagnostic Tests Linked to Specific Drug Therapies. 216

Table 117: Company Profile - Amgen 219

Table 118: Amgen's Key Products 219

Table 119: Selected Amgen Anti-Cancer Therapies Currently in Clinical Trials 220

Table 120: Amgen SWOT Analysis 225

Table 121: Company Profile - Arno Therapeutics 226

Table 122: Selected Arno Therapeutics Anti-Cancer Therapies Currently in Clinical Trials 226

Table 123: Arno Therapeutics SWOT Analysis 230

Table 124: Company Profile - AstraZeneca 231

Table 125: Key Events in the Development of AstraZeneca's Drug Portfolio Since 2011 233

Table 126: Key Project Terminations by AstraZeneca Since 2008 235

Table 127: AstraZeneca SWOT Analysis 239

Table 128: Company Profile - Bristol-Myers Squibb 240

Table 129: Recent Key Product Approvals from Bristol-Myers Squibb 243

Table 130: Recent Key BMS Partnerships and Agreements 244

Table 131: Bristol-Myers Squibb SWOT Analysis 245

Table 132: Company Profile - Clovis Oncology 246

Table 133: Clovis Oncology's Key Products 247

Table 134: Clovis Oncology SWOT Analysis 251

Table 135: Company Profile - Eli Lilly and Company 252

Table 136: Eli Lilly and Company SWOT Analysis 258

Table 137: Company Profile - Genentech 258

Table 138: Selected Genentech Marketed Products 259

Table 139: Genentech SWOT Analysis 264

Table 140: Company Profile - Pfizer 265

Table 141: Pfizer SWOT Analysis 270

Table 142: Company Profile - Syndax Pharmaceuticals 271

Table 143: Syndax Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis 272

Table 144: Company Profile - Abbott Laboratories 273

Table 145: Abbott's Key Product Areas 274

Table 146: Abbott Laboratories SWOT Analysis, 2013 279

Table 147: Company Profile - Amoy Diagnostics 280

Table 148: Amoy Diagnostics SWOT Analysis, 2013 281

Table 149: Company Profile - Biogenex Laboratories 282

Table 150: Biogenex Laboratories SWOT Analysis, 2013 283

Table 151: Company Profile - BioMérieux 284

Table 152: BioMérieux SWOT Analysis, 2013 292

Table 153: Company Profile - Dako (Agilent Technologies) 293

Table 154: Dako/Agilent Technologies SWOT Analysis 298

Table 155: Company Profile - Illumina 299

Table 156: Illumina Product Areas 299

Table 157: Illumina SWOT Analysis 306

Table 158: Company Profile - Leica Biosystems (Danaher) 307

Table 159: Leica Biosystems/Danaher SWOT Analysis 313

Table 160: Company Profile - Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific) 314

Table 161: Life Technologies SWOT Analysis 321

Table 162: Company Profile - MolecularMD 322

Table 163: MolecularMD SWOT Analysis 323

Table 164: Company Profile - Myriad Genetics 324

Table 165: Myriad Genetics Major Product Areas 325

Table 166: Myriad Genetics SWOT Analysis 329

Table 167: Company Profile - Qiagen 330

Table 168: Qiagen Major Product Areas 331

Table 169: Qiagen SWOT Analysis 336

Table 170: Company Profile - Roche Diagnostics 337

Table 171: Roche SWOT Analysis 343

Table 172: Company Profile - Siemens Healthcare 344

Table 173: Siemens Healthcare SWOT Analysis 349

Table 174: Company Profile - Ventana Medical Systems 350

Table 175: Ventana Medical Systems SWOT Analysis 353

Table 176: South America Sales Forecast for Breast Cancer Companion Diagnostic Tests ($m), 2011-2020 354

Table 177: South America Sales Forecast for Colorectal Cancer Companion Diagnostic Tests ($m), 2011-2020 355

Table 178: South America Sales Forecast for Melanoma Companion Diagnostic Tests ($m), 2011-2020 357

Table 179: South America Sales Forecast for NSCLC Companion Diagnostic Tests ($m), 2011-2020 358

Table 180: South America Sales Forecast for IHC and Molecular Tests ($m), 2011-2020 360

Table 181: Major Events Affecting the Companion Diagnostic Test Market 362

Table 182: Sales Forecast for Companion Diagnostic Tests ($m) in Brazil, 2011-2020 363



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