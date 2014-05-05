South American Vehicle Production Market Estimated to Reach 5,760.79 Thousand Units by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The report, “South American Automotive Production Outlook by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, and HCV), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Others) and Key Country Level Markets (Brazil and Argentina) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018” , defines and segments the South American automotive industry with analysis of major countries in the region, i.e. Brazil and Argentina and forecasts their volumes on the basis of vehicle type and fuel type.



Browse more than 34 market data tables with 20 figures spread through 144 pages and in-depth TOC on "South American Automotive Production Markets - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/south-american-automotive-production-market-88475013.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=88475013



Passenger Cars - Going Strong



The major automobile segment in the South American region is the passenger cars, which is growing at a significant rate compared to heavy-duty commercial vehicles (HCVs) and slightly lower than that of LCVs. The passenger cars segment is expected to grow to 4,063.80 thousand units by the year 2018. The country with the largest production of passenger cars is Brazil. This segment in the region is growing due to the ongoing trends such as increasing GDP and increase in demand from export countries. The passenger cars are also growing due to a rise in urbanization and other factors prevailing in the region.



Gasoline - Fuel for the Masses



The automobile industry in the Latin American region is dominated by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) using gasoline as the most preferred fuel type. Gasoline accounts for a lion’s share of the total production of vehicles in the region. In terms of growth rate, the market for gasoline is expected to show a CAGR of 4.6% in the next five years. In Brazil, a law has been passed that passenger cars will not be made available in the diesel segment and all the diesel-dependant vehicles produced are for export purposes only.



The report covers vehicle production trends and analysis for the automobile industry in terms of units (thousand) across the South American region with special focus on Brazil and Argentina. The report also highlights qualitative trends identifying the market dynamics in the region. Apart from vehicle type segments, the South American automobile industry is also segmented by fuel type (gasoline; diesel, and other fuel types).



Download Sample PDF of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=88475013



This report also shows an overview of the development aspects of the OEMs in automotive industry. It also covers the value chain, Porter’s five forces analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles for major players in the market for automobile manufacturing industry.



Browse related Reports:



North American Automotive Production Outlook to 2018 by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, and HCV), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Others) and Key Country Level Markets (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-american-automotive-production-market-266497462.html



Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Geography (U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific & ROW) & Product Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Diagnostic Software, & Repair & Diagnostic Data) - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market-1299.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets