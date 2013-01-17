South and Central America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- South and Central America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others provides key market data on the South and Central America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market – Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market categories – Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South and Central America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.

- Countries covered include Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

- Key players covered include Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Intermed Equipamento Medico Hospitalar LTDA., Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Covidien plc, ResMed Inc., Philips Respironics, Inc., Leistung Engineering, B. Braun Melsungen AG, K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda., Teleflex Incorporated, CareFusion Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Intersurgical Ltd., Fanem Ltda, Air Liquide S.A., I-Flow Corporation and Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the South and Central America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Intermed Equipamento Medico Hospitalar LTDA. Smiths Medical GE Healthcare Covidien plc ResMed Inc. Philips Respironics, Inc. Leistung Engineering B. Braun Melsungen AG K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda. Teleflex Incorporated CareFusion Corporation Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Becton, Dickinson and Company Maquet GmbH & Co. KG Intersurgical Ltd. Air Liquide S.A. Fanem Ltda I-Flow Corporation Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG Masimo Corporation Mindray Medical International Limited AirSep Corporation Embla Systems LLC LMA International N.V. OSI Systems, Inc. Natus Medical Incorporated Vygon SA CME McKinley UK Limited King Systems Corporation Ambu A/S Nonin Medical, Inc. Hospira, Inc. Baxter International Inc. Compumedics Limited Astro-Med, Inc.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92436/south-and-central-america-anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-respiratory-devices-respiratory-measurement-devices-anesthesia-machines-sleep-apnea-diagnostic-systems-pain-management-devices-and-others.html