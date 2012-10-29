South and Central America Copper Mining Regulatory and Fiscal Regime Report, 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- South and Central America Copper Mining Regulatory and Fiscal Regime Report, 2012 - Regulatory Framework, Rights and Obligations, and Key Fiscal Terms’ provides an understanding of the regulatory framework and fiscal regime of the South and Central American copper mining industry, comprising Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru. The report includes information about the governing authorities, governing laws and key fiscal terms pertaining to the copper mining industry in the respective countries, with a brief overview of the relevant copper mining industries. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Comprehensive information about the governing bodies, laws and taxation structure concerning the copper mining industries in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru;

- Information on the key fiscal terms applicable to the copper mining industry in the respective countries;

- Information on licensing and permits requirements for operating copper mines in the region;

- Rights and obligations of the copper mining companies operating in the respective countries;

- Brief overview of reserves, production and consumption trends.



Reasons to buy



- Facilitate comparative analysis, cost and operational decision making, and strategy formulation based on fiscal terms such as royalties, taxes and fees;

- Gain a strong understanding of the region’s regulating authorities and their functions and objectives towards the development of copper mining industry in the region;

- Be kept up to date with company rights and obligations in the respective countries of the region;

- Understand the copper mining licensing and approval process in order to facilitate decision making and identify key investment opportunities.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90902/south-and-central-america-copper-mining-regulatory-and-fiscal-regime-report-2012.html