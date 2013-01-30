Recently published research from GlobalData, "South and Central America Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "South and Central America Dental Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Chairs and Equipment, Dental Implants, Biomaterials and Crowns and Bridges and Others" provides key market data on the South and Central America Dental Devices market - Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.
- Market size and company share data for Dental Devices market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South and Central America Dental Devices market.
- Key players covered include Neodent S.A., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Gnatus Equipamentos Medico-Odontologicos Ltda, SIN Implant System, KaVo Dental Corporation, Dabi Atlante S/A Industrias Medico Odontologicas, Planmeca Oy, Instrumentarium Dental, Straumann Holding AG, Noritake Co., Limited, Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Baumer S.A., Conexao Sistemas de Protese Ltda., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Olsen Industria e Comercio S/A, BIOMET 3i, Inc., Titaniumfix, 3M ESPE Dental Products, SOREDEX, Geistlich Pharma AG and Zimmer Holdings, Inc.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the South and Central America Dental Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Neodent S.A., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Gnatus Equipamentos Medico-Odontologicos Ltda, SIN Implant System, KaVo Dental Corporation, Dabi Atlante S/A Industrias Medico Odontologicas, Planmeca Oy, Instrumentarium Dental, Straumann Holding AG, Noritake Co., Limited, Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Baumer S.A., Conexao Sistemas de Protese Ltda., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Olsen Industria e Comercio S/A, BIOMET 3i, Inc., Titaniumfix, 3M ESPE Dental Products, SOREDEX, Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Nakanishi Inc., A-dec Inc., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc., Impladent Ltd., Nardi & Herrero S.R.L., Dentium Co.,Ltd., Dentis Co., Ltd., Acteon, Inc., Denimed SA, W&H Dentalwerk Burmoos GmbH, FABRICACION EQUIPOS DENTALES ESPANOLA, S.A., AMD Lasers, LLC, BIOLASE Technology, Inc., FOTONA proizvodnja optoelektronskih naprav d.d., Shofu Inc., Laboratorio Celina, Universidad de Cordoba, DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l., Gendex Dental Systems, J. Morita USA, Inc.
