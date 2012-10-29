South and Central America Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- South and Central America Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the South and Central America Orthopedic Devices market - Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Trauma Fixation, Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Tools, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials and Orthopedic Prosthetics. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Countries covered include Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Trauma Fixation, Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Tools, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials and Orthopedic Prosthetics .

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South and Central America Orthopedic Devices market.

- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., MEDACTA International S.A., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH and DJO Finance LLC.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the South and Central America Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



DePuy, Inc. Stryker Corporation Smith & Nephew Plc Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Biomet, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Arthrex, Inc. CONMED Corporation B. Braun Medical Inc. Wright Medical Group, Inc. Orthofix International N.V. MEDACTA International S.A. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH DJO Finance LLC Genzyme Corporation Tornier N.V. Ossur hf. BSN medical GmbH Baxter International Inc. NuVasive, Inc. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ArthroCare Corporation KLS Martin, L.P. OsteoMed L.P. MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Touch Bionics Limited IMECO S.A. Medartis AG Ohio Willow Wood Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90893/south-and-central-america-orthopedic-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-.html