Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "South and Central America Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others" provides key market data on the South and Central America Wound Care Management market - Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Compression Therapy, Advanced Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Wound Closure Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Tissue Engineering, Wound Debridement Devices and Automated Suturing Devices.. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories - Compression Therapy, Advanced Wound Management, Pressure Relief Devices, Wound Closure Devices, Traditional Wound Management, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Tissue Engineering, Wound Debridement Devices and Automated Suturing Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South and Central America Wound Care Management market.
- Key players covered include Cremer SA, Smith & Nephew Plc, Coloplast A/S, Covidien plc, ConvaTec Inc., Systagenix Wound Management Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., LM Farma Industria E Comercio Ltda., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M Health Care Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ArjoHuntleigh, Baxter International Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Hollister Incorporated and BSN medical GmbH.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the South and Central America Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cremer SA, Smith & Nephew Plc, Coloplast A/S, Covidien plc, ConvaTec Inc., Systagenix Wound Management Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., LM Farma Industria E Comercio Ltda., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M Health Care Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ArjoHuntleigh, Baxter International Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, BSN medical GmbH, Hollister Incorporated, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, Casex Industria de Plasticos e Produtos Medicos Hospitalares Ltda, SIGVARIS, Inc., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Julius Zorn, Inc., ConMed Corporation, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Medela AG, Derma Sciences, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG
