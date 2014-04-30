South Bay Dermatologist, Dr. Susan Goodlerner, Hosts "Night of Beauty Event"

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Dr. Susan Goodlerner, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist in Torrance, CA will be hosting a special event on Thursday, May 8th, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, to spotlight treatments, products and providers. The fun filled “Night of Beauty” will include raffle prizes, and special event pricing for select products, procedures and cosmetic injectables. Attendees will enjoy complimentary wine and catered hors d’oeuvres. Patients from the South Bay area interested in learning more about minimally invasive cosmetic procedures like Juvederm® Voluma, Laser Treatments and Botox®, will have the opportunity to participate in live treatment demonstrations and skin care evaluations. The open house is complementary, but space is limited and those interested should RSVP by May, 6th to http://www.drgoodlerner.com/rsvp/ or 310-375-9994.



About Dr. Susan Goodlerner

Susan Goodlerner, M.D., is a board certified dermatologist in private practice in Torrance, CA. Dr. Goodlerner has been providing general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and cosmetic dermatology in the Los Angeles South Bay area since 1984. A member of the staff of Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Little Company of Mary Hospital, Dr. Goodlerner also serves as a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (310) 375-9994 or visit: http://www.drgoodlerner.com



Media Contact:

Susan Goodlerner M.D. Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery

Liliana Molina

23451 Madison Street, Building 7, Suite 330

Torrance, CA 90505

(310) 375-9994

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

http://www.aestheticbrandmarketing.com/