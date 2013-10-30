South Beach Smoke Announces "NEW LOOK" Sweepstakes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- South Beach Smoke, one of the top brands of electronic cigarettes has announced their “New Look Sweepstakes” in support of their newly redesigned website. For those who participate, one winner will receive the grand prize of $1000, while 15 second-place runners up will receive South Beach Smoke e-cigarette starter kits featuring the new design and logo.



South Beach Smoke’s new look aims to take users back to the golden age of smoking, when it was widely acceptable and very fashionable, only without the actual tobacco and smoke. The new styling speaks directly to the company’s South Beach namesake, and adds further glamour and style to the overall look.



South Beach Smoke is one of the leading brands of electronic cigarettes. Having received an overwhelmingly positive response from users since launching in 2010, South Beach Smoke is the most recognized brand of tobacco alternatives. Made to resemble the look and feel of traditional cigarettes, and offering a very similar experience without smoke, tar, or tobacco, thousands of smokers have switched to e-cigarettes with these products. South Beach Smoke features one of the most advanced 2-piece e-cigarette models, with a high performance lithium ion battery, easy to use cartridges that are made with built-in atomizers, and available in a wide variety of flavors. Known for having long battery life, South Beach Smoke customers are consistently satisfied with their products.



“We are thrilled to be announcing our “New Look Sweepstakes,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke. “Having redesigned our logo, website, and overall look, we are very excited about representing e-cigarettes as a much more modern, glamorous, and enjoyable alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. Our contest is celebrating our new look, and offering some great prizes to our fans as well as prospective users.”



South Beach Smoke offers an affordable, yet very high quality alternative to traditional cigarettes. With continuous high reviews from users and industry professionals alike, this brand offers the ideal selection of products for beginners and experienced users, with great quality, options, and exceptional customer service. With a well-rounded selection of electronic cigarette starter kits including kits designed for couples, disposable e-cigarettes, Express Kits, 10 different flavors, 5 different nicotine levels, and a very broad assortment of accessories, South Beach Smoke understands the needs and desires of their customer base.



About South Beach Smoke

South Beach Smoke, launched in 2010, has become one of the most trusted and well-known brands of electronic cigarettes. Their SuperMax™ Batteries, cartridges using only American-made e-liquid, and extensive selection of products consistently satisfy customers. With exceptionally high standards, a commitment to quality, and extremely competitive prices, South Beach Smoke has won numerous awards and earned widespread industry acclaim. For more information, please visit http://www.SouthBeachSmoke.com