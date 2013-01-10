South Beach Smoke Applauds Ellie Goulding on Quitting Smoking

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- British singer, Ellie Goulding, will give up cigarettes for good this New Year.



Goulding is known for one of her most popular songs, “Lights.” She previously quit smoking prior to 2012 but picked the habit back up during her tour.



"It's easy to get into the habit on tour. There's so much waiting around, so many opportunities to smoke. I've stopped now - but I still love a drink," Goulding told Britain’s The Sun newspaper.



Now the British star is ready to give cigarettes up for good for the sake of protecting her voice. South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, wants Goulding to know that if she feels the need to pick the habit back up, anytime but especially on tour, she should pick up a South Beach Smoke e-Cig.



A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others. So for the sake of Goulding’s voice, the e-Cig can help!



South Beach Smoke e-Cigs can help people trying to quit traditional cigarettes make a lifestyle switch from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



“We love to hear about people kicking the habit. We always want to let people know if there comes a low point on the path to quitting, it’s better to grab an e-Cig than a pack of traditional cigarettes. That’s what we’re here for.” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



Electronic cigarettes have established quite the growing trend among Hollywood Stars as more and more celebrities make the switch to wean off the offensive smoking habit and instead, take the appropriate steps toward a healthier lifestyle. South Beach Smoke’s growing celebrity fan list includes Mel Gibson, Katherine Heigl, Jeremy Piven, Uma Thurman, Jenny McCarthy, Herry Ferrara, J Woww, Karina Smirnoff, and many others.



In 2011, the electronic cigarette starter kits were included in the official MTV Movie Awards Gift Bags, which were presented to the nominated and attending celebrities. South Beach Smoke has also been featured in the New York Post, Star Magazine, and OK! Magazine. South Beach Smoke appears to be the e-cigarette of choice for the Hollywood elite in a growing trend of healthier, smoke-free Hollywood.



About South Beach Smoke

As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke’s products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.