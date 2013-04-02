South Beach Smoke: CDC Uses Graphic Images to Help Smokers Quit

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- The Center For Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, is running a new set of graphic anti-smoking ads to help motivate smokers to quit smoking by revealing images of the horrible health effects due to the habit. The goal of the campaign is to emphasize the message that to quit smokers need a little fear. South Beach Smoke, a popular e-Cig company, encourages all smokers to quit smoking for good, but understands that quitting isn’t easy and can help offer a better alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes.



South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, is a better alternative to obtaining the nicotine fix. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



“Some smokers just cannot quit. No matter how many graphic images they see. At least by trying a South Beach Smoke e-Cig they can give themselves the chance to make a switch to a better smoking alternative,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



About South Beach Smoke

The South Beach Smoke Electronic Cigarette Deluxe Starter Kit comes equipped with an electronic cigarette standard ion battery and an extra capacity battery, five nicotine cartridges, and a portable wall charger. The kit is built with superior 2-part technology of battery and atomizer and cartridges and filter. The battery and atomizer ensure a satisfying smoking experience that produces 250 puffs per charge. The nicotine cartridges produce maximum vapor after each and every puff. The nicotine cartridges come in 10 delicious flavors such as, Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Golden, Menthol, Peppermint, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Peach and Piña Colada. Each set of cartridges are also available in four nicotine strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and No Nicotine.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke’s products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.