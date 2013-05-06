South Beach Smoke: Electronic Cigarettes on the Up and Rise

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Electronic Cigarettes are finally permitted at Scioto Downs Racetrack & Casino, Columbus OH. Four of Ohio’s six major gambling venues allow the use of electronic cigarettes. South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, wants to make sure all smokers have the option of electronic cigarettes.



“The policy was a loose policy when we first opened, and nobody really enforced it. We weren’t sure what the requirements were in Ohio,” said Troy Buswell, vice president and general manager of gambling operations at Scioto Downs.



South Beach Smoke offers a smoking alternative to traditional cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is just pure water vapor, so the harm of secondhand smoke is also eliminated.



“We’re hoping the allowance of e-Cigs in casinos is the start to a new trend. Casinos are a high-demand area for smoking and everyone should be given the opportunity to smoke alternatives to traditional cigarette,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



With a South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens -- the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without secondhand smoke intruding on others.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking anywhere. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Coffee Creation, Classic Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Piña Colada and Peach Passion. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



About South Beach Smoke

As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.