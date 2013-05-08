South Beach Smoke: Electronic Cigarettes Usage Increased

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- U.S. tobacco companies have released their first quarter earnings that show traditional cigarette sales being down from last year. The recent findings, do not necessarily mean tobacco companies aren’t profitable. Smoke-free products like a South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette are providing smokers with an alternative way to smoke.



"As of very recently, all of the top tobacco companies have announced plans or already have an electronic cigarette on the market,” said Felberbaum.



The tobacco industry experts believe U.S. sales of electronic cigarettes could even reach 1 billion this year. South Beach Smoke offers a smoking alternative for smokers. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Although electronic cigarettes are not proven to help decrease health risk factors The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is just pure water vapor, so the harm of secondhand smoke is also eliminated.



“As one of the leading e-Cig brands, and one of the first brands of electronic cigarettes, we certainly hope to be able to provide more and more smokers with the alternative from traditional cigarettes,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



With a South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without secondhand smoke intruding on others.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking anywhere. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Coffee Creation, Classic Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Piña Colada and Peach Passion. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



About South Beach Smoke

