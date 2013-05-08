South Beach Smoke Is the Perfect Mother's Day Gift

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Why get Mom a gift that she can’t reuse? Instead purchase Mom a smoking alternative with a South Beach Smoke starter kit, which she can enjoy for many days and months to come. Mom has always given you the best, so why not give her the best this year?



To show your appreciation for your Mom, encourage her to use an electronic cigarette instead of a traditional cigarette. A South Beach Smoke e-Cig contains no tar, no smoke, no ash and no second-hand smoke. From now until May 12, 2013, South Beach Smoke is offering a 25 percent off Mother’s Day sale on all starter kits. This is the perfect opportunity to get Mom a gift that she will really use time, and time again.



“It’s only appropriate to give a one-of-a-kind gift to a one-of-a-kind mom, that’s why we think our e-Cig starter kits make the perfect Mother’s Day gift. It’s a new and exciting gift that we’re sure all Mom’s, who smoke, are certain to love!” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



South Beach Smoke offers a smoking alternative from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Although electronic cigarettes are not proven to help decrease health risk factors, an electronic cigarette contains less of the harmful chemicals found in traditional cigarettes. The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is just pure water vapor, so the harm of secondhand smoke is eliminated.



With a South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking virtually anywhere. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Coffee Creation, Classic Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Piña Colada and Peach Passion. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



About South Beach Smoke

As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.