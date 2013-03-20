South Beach Smoke: Reduced Pain Reported in Spine Patients Who Quit Smoking

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- It is known that smoking is a factor for back pain and disc disease. A new study presents research on smoking cessation rates associated with relation pain. South Beach Smoke wants to educate those smokers with pain that as an electronic cigarette company they can offer a way to reduce the pain while still gaining nicotine without smoking traditional cigarettes.



In the study, 25 percent of patients older than 55 and 26.1 percent of patients younger than 55 quit smoking. Current smoker of both age groups reported greater pain than those who had never smoked. Those who quit smoking during the treatment stated they had pain improvement than those who continued to smoke.



One of the many benefits of a South Beach Smoke e-Cig is that is it contains no second-hand smoke whatsoever or tobacco, tar and carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



South Beach Smoke offers a better smoking choice to help smokers switch over from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



About South Beach Smoke

The South Beach Smoke Electronic Cigarette Deluxe Starter Kit comes equipped with an electronic cigarette standard ion battery and an extra capacity battery, five nicotine cartridges, and a portable wall charger. The kit is built with superior 2-part technology of battery and atomizer and cartridges and filter. The battery and atomizer ensure a satisfying smoking experience that produces 250 puffs per charge. The nicotine cartridges produce maximum vapor after each and every puff. The nicotine cartridges come in 10 delicious flavors such as, Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Golden, Menthol, Peppermint, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Peach and Piña Colada. Each set of cartridges are also available in four nicotine strengths: Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and No Nicotine.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke’s products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information about purchasing a starter kit, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com