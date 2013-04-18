South Beach Smoke Runs Facebook Earth Day Contest

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- In an effort to raise awareness about the uses of a reusable electronic cigarette, South Beach Smoke has created a contest inspired by Earth Day to help spread the word that cigarette butts are one of the nation’s most littered items.



The popular electronic cigarette company is hosting a quick and easy Facebook contest that runs through Earth Day, Monday April 22, 2013. All the contest requires is that a user “share” the Facebook image onto their own personal Facebook wall and encourage their Facebook friends to share the picture too. The person with the most “shares” from the picture will win a $100 South Beach Smoke gift certificate.



The goal of South Beach Smoke’s Earth Day contest is to increase awareness about Earth Day, the importance of keeping our Earth clean, how cigarettes play a detrimental role on Earth, and how electronic cigarettes can help reduce littering. In order to participate, simply go to www.Facebook.com/SouthBeachSmoke and find the Earth Day image, and select “share.” Then encourage your Facebook friends to share the image!



“I bet a lot of people didn’t know that cigarette butts are the nations most littered item. With the use of a battery-powered e-Cig, we can help prevent one cigarette butt at a time from being added to the Earth’s filth,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



South Beach Smoke e-Cigs can help people trying to quit traditional cigarettes make a lifestyle switch from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most harmful components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority.



