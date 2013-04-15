South Beach Smoke: Study Finds Electronic Cigarettes Are Used Primarily to Quit Tobacco

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, offers an alternative to traditional smoking. A recent study on electronic cigarettes has found that the use of e-Cigs is primarily to quit tobacco all together.



The click my link study found that those who use electronic smoking devices believe the devices to be a safer alternative to tobacco, as well as a means to break their smoking habit. UK researchers surveyed about 1,400 e-Cig users, in an Internet poll, on their usage of the device. The results concluded that 76 percent claimed they used the device to replace cigarettes entirely. A smaller percentage said their objective was to quit smoking or to improve their health.



"This study really indicates people are using them specifically to try to quit smoking or try to get off cigarettes. This dual-use idea is simply not a tenable idea anymore," said Boston University's Dr. Michael Siegel.



South Beach Smoke offers a better smoking alternative to help smokers switch from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. As an alternative smoking device, South Beach Smoke can help smokers reduce their traditional cigarette smoking habit.



With a South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens -- the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others. “At South Beach Smoke we strive to give smokers a better alternative to tobacco, many customers admit it has helped them quit and we’re thrilled every time to hear it!” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking anywhere. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Coffee Creation, Classic Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Piña Colada and Peach Passion. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



About South Beach Smoke's

