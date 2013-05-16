South Beach Smoke: The Marlboro Man May Soon Represent the Electronic Cigarette

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- The last major domestic tobacco company, Altria Group Inc., has announced its plan to introduce an electronic cigarette company during the second half of the 2013 year. South Beach Smoke, a pioneer in the electronic cigarette company, got its start in 2010 and has grown continually while offering smokers an alternative to traditional cigarettes.



Although the electronic cigarette market is considered relatively small compared to traditional tobacco products, “there's no denying that adult tobacco consumers have shown some interest in [e-Cigs],"said Marty Barrington, CEO of Altria.



Since the few thousands of e-Cig users in 2006, the e-Cigarette market has grown to several million worldwide. It is estimated that their sales could double this year to $1 billion, and potentially surpass traditional cigarette sales within the next decade.



South Beach Smoke offers a smoking alternative for traditional cigarette smokers. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Although electronic cigarettes are not proven to help decrease health risk factors, the “smoke” found in an e-Cig is pure water vapor so the harm of secondhand smoke is eliminated.



With a South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, no smoke, no tar and no carcinogens. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without secondhand smoke intruding on others.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of virtually smoking anywhere. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Coffee Creation, Classic Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Piña Colada and Peach Passion. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



About South Beach Smoke

As a leading provider of electronic cigarettes, and consistently ranked #1 on numerous review sites, South Beach Smoke's products are high quality, affordable and customer service is a top priority. For more information, visit http://www.southbeachsmoke.com.