South Beach Smoke: Ways to Curb Smoking Begins to Change

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- As attitudes toward smoking shifts, the ways to curb the habit have begun to change as well. South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, offers an alternative way to smoke that allows smokers to get the same nicotine fixation without the harmful side effects from a traditional cigarette.



In a national Gallup Poll taken in 1969, 40 percent of the smokers had smoked a cigarette within the past week, upon being asked the question. That number has decreased by half, as of 2011, to 22 percent saying they had smoked within the past week and 78 percent saying they had not smoked.



South Beach Smoke offers a better smoking alternative to help smokers switch from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. As an alternative smoking device, South Beach Smoke can help smokers reduce their traditional cigarette smoking habit.



With a South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens -- the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



“It’s great to see the percentage of smokers decreasing. Our e-Cigs come in a variety of nicotine levels, including a zero strength with no nicotine, so the goal is to have our users gradually reduce their nicotine intake as well,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



The Deluxe Starter Kit provides the necessary items to begin enjoying the freedom and satisfaction of smoking anywhere. This kit includes a Lithium Ion Standard Battery, a portable wall charger, a USB charger and five nicotine cartridges. South Beach Smoke offers 10 flavored cartridges: Very Vanilla, Cherry Crush, Cool Menthol, Peppermint Party, Coffee Creation, Classic Tobacco, Golden Tobacco, Royal Tobacco, Piña Colada and Peach Passion. All flavors come in five different strengths: Bold (24mg), Full Flavored (18mg), Light (12mg), Ultra-Light (6mg) and no nicotine.



