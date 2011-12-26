Titusville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2011 -- The editors of Electronic Cigarette Review at www.ElectronicCigaretteReviewed.org are pleased to announce their choices for the top electronic cigarettes for 2011 and start of 2012. The number one choice goes to the South Beach Smoke brand of electronic cigarettes. South Beach Smoke received this honor based on several factors with the top two being low price, yet high quality electronic cigarettes. In addition, they are an accredited Better Business Bureau business, which is very rare in the electronic cigarette online world.



When asked why the editors of Electronic Cigarette Review chose South Beach Smoke as the number 1 ecigarette, they replied, "the South Beach Smoke Brand was made our number one choice for several reasons. We rate and review electronic cigarettes on many points, however our visitors are most interested in two points, which are price and quality. The South Beach Smoke brand of ecigarettes seems to beat all other current electronic cigarettes available online at this time."



The editors of Electronic Cigarette Review have completed an indepth review of South Beach Smoke which you can read online at: South Beach Smoke post. A personal review of this electronic cigarette was given, plus research on the various ecig review sites revealed the majority of users of this device are overwhelmingly happy with their purchase.



Recently, South Beach Smoke upgraded their batteries and have named them the "SuperMax Battery" This new battery is now included in their "assembled and tested in the USA" electronic cigarette kits. The new ecigarette battery gives the highest vapor production and longest battery life, with their signature orange crystal tip (glows orange when activated).



The editors of Electronic Cigarette Review understand how confusing the world of ecigarettes can be for the newcomer interested in trying these alternative smoking devices. With the New Year just a week away, and many people considering making a New Year's resolution to find an alternative to smoking, they felt it would be the best time to name the number one e-cigarette. This should help you find, not only the cheapest electronic cigarette, but the best one as well.



The editors also added, "it is important that your first encounter with an electronic cigarette be a positive one, so that you will be more inclined to stick with this alternative to smoking and keep your New Year's resolution."



To learn more about electronic cigarette brands as well as other brand reviews, you are invited to visit http://www.electroniccigarettereviewed.org