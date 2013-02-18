South Beach Smoke's Menthol Flavored Cartridges Are a Better Alternative to Menthol Cigarettes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The Food and Drug Administration has banned all flavored cigarettes with the exception of menthol cigarettes. However, menthol is the most deadly tobacco flavor. South Beach Smoke, an electronic cigarette company, is encouraging smokers to make a switch from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes for health benefits but also for the sake of menthol cigarettes posing the most detrimental health risks.



Menthol reduces the harshness of tobacco and smoke in traditional cigarettes, making it easier for smokers to have less irritation from nicotine and thus giving way for smokers to get addicted to menthol cigarettes and harder to give up. The FDA has yet to place a ban on menthol cigarettes, however to help protect health and save more American lives, a ban could arise in the future.



To take a proactive approach, it would be in the best interest for current menthol smokers to give South Beach Smoke electronic cigarettes a chance. South Beach Smoke offers a better smoking choice to help smokers switch over from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco.



Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. The South Beach Smoke e-Cig contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



Menthol is one of South Beach Smoke’s most popular flavored cartridges. Menthol cartridges come in a 15, 30 or 60 pack and are offered at various nicotine strengths. The highest strength of nicotine offered is 24MG, for those heavy smokers who need an extra dosage. The lowest strength offered is 0MG, for those smokers who no longer need the nicotine yet still enjoy the fixation of smoking. For the in-between smokers, they also offer 6MG, 12MG and 18MG nicotine strengths.



“We create all our flavored cartridges to taste just like the real thing and we believe that once a smoker gives an e-Cig a chance, they will find that not only do they enjoy the same taste and satisfaction as smoking a traditional cigarette, but that they also feel better,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



About South Beach Smoke

