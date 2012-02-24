South Beach Wine and Food Festival – A Treat for Local Business

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- It is always difficult to completely quantify the positive impact of large local events like the South Beach Wine and Food Festival (also known as the SOBE Wine and Food Festival. February is a particularly hot month for Miami Beach local events last weekend was the International Boat Show which drew record numbers of boat enthusiasts to South Beach. This weekend’s festival is likely to boost the local economy even further with the only downside to locals being bumper-to-bumper traffic because of the event’s popularity and island location.



Miami Beach has experienced a surge in hotel rentals, while the restaurants and bars remain packed over the weekend which is typical of big events like this one. However, other businesses are also bringing in more customers and benefiting immensely from these world famous events. Local Miami Beach Deep Sea Fishing Captain Stan Saffan was completely booked last weekend during the Miami International Boat Show and predicts the same results for this weekend’s Wine and Food Festival. Captain Stan’s flagship vessel the THERAPY-IV is a “state-of the art 58-foot fishing yacht” according to his website. The ship offers private, luxurious and exciting fishing adventures going out of Haulover Marina in Miami Beach.



The South Beach Wine and Food Festival “is a national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world's most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities” according to http://www.SobeFest.com. The event lasts from February 23rd through February 26th and is hosting hundreds of events throughout Miami and the Beaches. The event is sponsored by The Food Network and has raised over $14 million for FIU’s local school for Hospitality and Tourism Management.



The much needed boost to Miami Beach’s local economy is not over yet; another big event next weekend will take place. The South Beach Comedy Festival will cap of three straight weekends of popular festivals that continue to book South Beach hotels, restaurants and support local businesses like Captain Stan Saffan’s deep sea fishing charter boat. Be sure to attend the amazing events scheduled for the wine and food festival along with the fun activities that are year-round fixtures in Miami Beach.