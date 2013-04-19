South Country Sheds Showcases Sheds and Barns to Encourage Property Sales

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Experts have long debated the issue of adding storage sheds to the home and property as an effective way to raise the value of one's home and property, but no evidence has been shown that appraisers take this type of addition into consideration when valuing one's house. However, many real estate professionals swear by them as a means to entice buyers with extra storage space. According to author Steve Berges, in his book 101 Cost-Effective Ways to Increase the Value of Your Home, sheds provide a good return on an investment when professionally maintained and coordinated with landscaping and housing colors.



Orlando Penner, spokesperson for South Country Sheds, an outdoor storage Naples, FL company says extra storage room is the primary reason they sell so many sheds in the area. " We are meeting the growing demand for quality storage sheds and barns in South West Florida. We are producing sheds for the consumer who cares about how his yard looks and the acreage or lot owner who needs a high quality shed at reasonable prices. And in Florida, the weather is always a concern for homeowners considering a shed. But the sheds Naples homeowners purchase are engineered to a 190 mph wind load rating. This gives peace of mind to those who pack their belongings out there during storms."



Another reason why many homeowners put storage sheds on their property is it increases the marketability of the property, when presented correctly. It allows them to justify charging a higher rent to tenants due to the extra square footage and often times encourages a buyer to commit to the purchase because of the extra value. Says Penner, "When you take care of your shed, it can last you for years, and many buyers specifically want a house that comes with a shed to hold garden equipment, lawn mowers, and the such. With our easy to operate swinging doors up to 8ft wide, it's easy to simply drive your riding lawn mower right into the yard barn."



Penner explains having a shed put in a yard is an easy operation for homeowners, saying, "We deliver for free within fifty miles of our factory and we add extra services like anchoring, leveling and setting on concrete blocks. We employ only the most reliable craftsmen to produce our beautiful storage sheds."



About South Country Sheds

Begun as a Ready to Move home business in the mid 1970s, South Country Sheds was formed on the principles of detail, quality and customer service. Continuing in the same tradition of quality, South Country Sheds put their customers first, paying attention to details and building quality storage sheds Naples and barns for years of use.