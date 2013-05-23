Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Dr. Caplanis and South County Periodontics are announcing that they have begun offering “Teeth In A Day” service for patients with severe gum disease, decay or badly worn out teeth.



The procedure involves the removal of all the bad teeth and the placement of only 4 implants to support a complete set of permanent teeth usually in a single day. The procedure is often referred to as “All-On-4” due to the use of as few as four implants per jaw. For individuals with extremely neglected teeth the service is far more efficient than having teeth individually replaced, and the results look more uniform and often last longer. Additionally, the fact that the procedure is completed within a single day means that less time is lost to surgery and recovery.



Dr. Nicholas Caplanis is a double board certified specialist in implant dentistry and periodontics and the current President of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. He and his staff at South County Periodontics and Implant Dentistry perform a full range of oral health services involving treatment to correct gum disease and other related problems as well as the replacement of missing teeth using state of the art titanium dental implants.



To see all of South County’s available services or to make an appointment for a consultation with Dr. Caplanis, go to http://www.drcaplanis.com/. You can also speak with a representative by calling (949) 830-1322 or visiting their offices in person at 26302 La Paz Road, Suite 207 in Mission Viejo, California.



About Dr. Caplanis

Dr. Caplanis is an Assistant Professor at the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in the Department of Advanced Education in Implant Dentistry. He is an Honored Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and has maintained his own practice specializing in dental implant and periodontal surgery for over 15 years. He has published numerous articles in professional journals and is a well-recognized lecturer both nationally and internationally.