South East Asia Mining Report 2013 - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Underpinned by an abundance of untapped mineral resources and the increasing attractiveness of frontier mining, we believe South East Asia will slowly emerge to become one of the main growth drivers in Asia's mining sector. The drive towards self sufficiency and the still-elevated prices of commodities will continue to underpin the long-term growth story of frontier markets.
We believe frontier mining is set to be an increasing trend as depleting reserves and rising cash costs in traditional mining regions encourage companies to consider mining overseas. Although softening base metal prices have prompted mining companies to reassess project pipelines and allocate capital more judiciously, we believe the drive towards self sufficiency and the still-elevated prices of commodities will continue to underpin long-term mining growth in South East Asia.
Countries such as Vietnam, Myanmar and the Philippines have the potential to become major mining economies, given the size of their respective mineral reserves. Vietnam is home to the fourth-largest bauxite reserves in the world, while Myanmar and the Philippines have considerable deposits of copper and gold. Furthermore, with a series of reforms on the cards, governments have become increasingly receptive to foreign investment. In contrast, we expect countries such as Thailand to remain mining laggards, owing to elevated political instability, opaque regulatory environments and antiquated infrastructure.
