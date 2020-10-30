Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the South East Asia Mosquito Repellent market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Reckitt Benckiser, and Henkel AG & Company KGaA



Southeast Asia Mosquito Repellent Market was valued at USD 968.35 Million in the year 2018. Economies in the South East Asian region including Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are witnessing strong economic growth and strong domestic demand coupled with rising personal healthcare expenditure and growing prevalence of mosquito-borne disease. With a rapidly surging number of patients suffering from various mosquito transmitted diseases, the Mosquito Repellent Market in the region is expected to witness huge growth in the period of 2019-2024.



Sprays/Aerosols under the Product Type, has been estimated to propel the market growth in South East Asia mainly because of wide availability of the product with a number of manufacturers offering mosquito repellent sprays clubbed with burgeoning demand arising from consumers in order to keep themselves away from vector-borne diseases including dengue, malaria and Japanese encephalitis. These factors will be supplementing growth in the market for Mosquito Repellents in the region during the coming years. In addition, rising investment by major leading Mosquito Repellent manufacturers in the region with enhanced availability of Mosquito Repellents and focus of government on educating consumers about the health impact of using mosquito repellent with various government powered awareness programs that are being run with an aim to eradicate diseases has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



