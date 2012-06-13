South Florida Life Insurance Agent Introduces KimStaples.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Kim Staples is a South Florida Insurance Agent who specializes in Individual and Business Life Insurance. She provides a sustainable financial strategy for Business and Medical Professionals for protection of assets, wealth transfer, growth and accumulation for retirement savings with a focus in tax deferred growth.



Two years ago, Kim Staples joined the New York Life Insurance Company as a licensed Financial Services Professional. Since then she has been awarded six honors including the President’s Council, Million Dollar Round Table 2012, New Associate of the Year 2011, Life Leader Award, Life Foundation Award and Life Commitment Award.



New York Life Insurance Company has served its policy holders through the Civil War, Two World Wars, the Great Depression and many recessions. New York Life was founded in 1845 and is the largest Mutual Life Insurance Company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Located in New York, New York New York Life has a family of companies that offer life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance.



With the launch of KimStaples.com, Kim hopes to better serve her clients by producing an avenue for accessible information on the web. KimStaples.com provides articles from the industry, newsletters, financial calculators, E-Seminars, iMoney and a tax library. The site will also include pertinent information regarding Individual and Business Life Insurance plus many other products and services provided by New York Life.