South Florida Life Insurance Agent Offering Business Solutions

Kim Staples, a leading South Florida Life Insurance Agent, recently announced the offering of business solutions for big and small businesses. The services provided by Kim Staples include Business Continuation Planning, Retirement/Estate Planning, Life Insurance for Risk Management, Employee Benefits and more. According to her website,



“How can you learn to manage the business side of business? Read, study, ask lots of questions, and seek out sound advice from your tax, legal and financial advisors. You can also turn to me to discuss how the insurance and financial products that New York Life offers can help you support your business growth plan”.



The different services offered encompass a broad spectrum of financial planning needed for business owners. Kim Staples website asks critical questions like “As a business owner, you are the lifeblood of your organization, the driving force behind its success. Have you considered what will happen to your business when you are ready to retire?” and “if you died prematurely or became disabled, will the business you worked so hard to build be able to continue...and will your family be financially provided for?”. Kim Staples admits these are tough question but “ones you need to ask”.



Kim Staples is a certified life insurance agent at New York Life. Kim is a registered representative of NYLife Securities LLC and a member of FIRNA/SIPC. New York Life was established in 1845 and has served individuals families and businesses through generations of American life. According to her website, “I am here to help. Your needs and the needs of your business and loved ones are my top priority”.