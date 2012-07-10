South Florida Life Insurance - Kim Staples - Agent Launches Online Social Media Platform

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Kim Staples, a leading South Florida Life Insurance Agent, recently launched a social media platform including a Fan Page on the popular social network Facebook. Through this social media platform, Kim Staples will be able to engage existing customers and provide industry insight based on her years of experience as a leading life insurance agent for New York Life.



According to her Facebook Fan Page “Kim Staples, (is an) Agent with New York Life Insurance Company / Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a licensed insurance co.” The goal of Kim Staples social media platform will be to provide superior service in the form of networking and communication for her valued customers. According to Facebook.com, “Millions of people use Facebook every day to keep up with friends, upload an unlimited number of photos, share links and videos, and learn more about the people they meet”.



Along with an online social media platform, Kim Staples also has a high quality, interactive website: KimStaples.com. This website features information on products and services offered by Kim Staples and New York Life. According to her website, “Kim Staples specializes in Individual and Business Life Insurance, and Qualified and Non-Qualified Plans. Other products offered are Immediate and Deferred Annuities, Long Term Care Insurance, Disability Income Insurance, Mutual Funds, College Plans, 529s, SEPs, 401Ks, Pensions, and Keoghs”.



Kim Staples is located in Sunrise, Florida but provides life insurance products and services to individuals and businesses across all of South Florida and the United States. She is licensed by New York Life which is one of America’s oldest and most trusted life insurance agencies founded in 1845.